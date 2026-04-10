Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Review: Premium Push, Ecosystem Pull

Samsung’s Galaxy earbuds are no longer just accessories. They are a key part of the company’s broader ecosystem strategy, meant to replicate, even emulate, what Apple has done with its iPhone and AirPods combination.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro takes that idea a notch above with a more premium design, enhanced features, and a layer of AI tools that try to make the experience feel smarter than before.

After using them for a while, it is clear that Samsung has improved the fundamentals. But it has also doubled down on something that may not work for everyone: its ecosystem-first approach.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What’s Good

Design and Build: Premium with a distinct identity

This is a big shift from the previous generation. The Buds 4 Pro comes with a squarish charging case featuring a transparent lid and metal-infused stem-style earbuds. The transparent design looks premium and grabs attention, especially when the case is sitting next to your laptop on a desk. Otherwise, the earbuds themselves quietly add to your style.

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The metal-clad stem looks elegant and fits well with a corporate aesthetic. It does not feel overdesigned or flashy.

You get three colours: White, Pink Gold, and Black. The black variant blends in and practically disappears under your hair, while the white and pink gold versions stand out more. The case is compact and remains pocketable regardless of what you are wearing.

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Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Fit and Comfort: Secure with minor quirks

The fit is solid. With multiple ear tip sizes and a silicone finish, the earbuds create a good seal. This helps prevent audio leakage and improves noise isolation, which directly benefits ANC performance.

They stay in place while walking, working out, or even while casually watching Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma while eating.

Sound Quality: Clean, balanced, and easy to live with

Samsung has gone for a balanced sound signature rather than pushing heavy bass. The Buds 4 Pro delivers clean and crisp audio across most apps. It is similar to what you get on AirPods or Pixel Buds, which is not a bad place to be.

Samsung’s proprietary Samsung Seamless codec (SSC-UHQ 24-bit / 96kHz) enhances clarity on supported apps. Even on AAC, the difference is not dramatic, but noticeable if you are paying attention, especially with genres like classical or reggae.

EDM, Bollywood dance, and pop tracks feel slightly less energetic, but that is the trade-off for cleaner output.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

The soundstage is wide, and instrument separation is good. Tracks like Casbah Shuffle make it easy to distinguish between instruments, while Mahal by Glass Beams sounds particularly immersive. Very close to how AirPods Pro sound.

360 audio is available, but enabling it slightly muddies the output due to frequency adjustments.

Dolby Atmos and Ecosystem Features: Strong, but conditional

On Samsung phones, you get Dolby Atmos support, which adds a “3D sound” effect on supported apps. Most apps support it, but implementation varies. For instance, Spotify does not support Dolby Atmos, but forcing it leads to artificial upsampling.

The experience is best within Samsung’s ecosystem. Using it on a Galaxy S26 Ultra feels seamless, with access to all features.

ANC and Transparency: Noticeable improvements

ANC has improved. Sitting with my laptop and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro in my ears, I could easily focus on my work away from the chatter of the newsroom. They also handle fan noise and ambient sounds at home quite well.

Transparency mode feels natural, with minimal robotic distortion. Voices come through clearly, and there is no awkward echo of your own voice. Adaptive ANC works in the background, adjusting noise levels automatically.

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Call Quality: Reliable and consistent

The six microphones perform well. Calls remain clear even in noisy environments, and wind suppression works effectively. The person on the other end does not hear distracting noise, even outdoors.

Controls: Smart and practical

Instead of tapping, you pinch the lower stem. It feels unusual at first but quickly becomes intuitive. More importantly, it reduces accidental touches significantly.

Battery Life: Good enough for daily use

With ANC on, the earbuds last around 4–5 hours. Mixed usage still leaves about 20–25% battery. With the case, total usage extends beyond a day. Charging once every three days was enough in my usage. Charging is fast, so top-ups are not an issue.

Build and Connectivity: Modern and future-ready

Bluetooth 6.1 with LE support, dual amplifiers, and Auracast compatibility make the Buds 4 Pro fairly future-ready. They are also splash-resistant and suitable for workouts. The metal finish should help with durability.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What’s Bad

Fit Issues: Minor but noticeable

While the fit is generally secure, the earbuds tend to loosen slightly when you laugh. They do not fall out, but the grip does feel momentarily compromised.

Ecosystem Lock-in: A limiting advantage

The biggest drawback is how tightly these earbuds are tied to Samsung devices. Switch to a non-Samsung phone, and you lose features like EQ customisation, 360 audio, and detailed ANC controls. You are left with basic Bluetooth functionality.

Gaming and Connectivity: Missing key features

For gaming, the experience is average. The lack of multi-point pairing is a bigger issue. You cannot stay connected to your PC and phone at the same time, which can lead to missed calls.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

AI Features: Good in theory, limited in practice

You can trigger Bixby or Gemini Live by long-pressing the stem. It works, but not seamlessly. The first interaction often requires unlocking your phone. Real-time translation is useful on paper, but not something you end up using frequently.

ANC Limitations and Comfort

ANC struggles with sudden loud sounds like horns. Prolonged use can also create slight ear pressure, which might not suit everyone.

Price and Competition

At ₹22,999, the Buds 4 Pro is slightly more affordable than AirPods Pro, but ecosystem differences make direct comparison tricky. Earbuds from brands like Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, or Realme do not match the full experience due to proprietary limitations.

If you are not tied to an ecosystem, Sony and Bose offer strong alternatives in this price range.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Verdict

Rating: 4/5

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is a refined pair of earbuds that gets most things right. It offers clean sound, effective ANC, reliable calls, and a premium design. But its biggest strength, the Samsung ecosystem, is also its biggest limitation. Just like Apple.