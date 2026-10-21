Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W Review: A Powerful Travel Companion for Your Phone and Laptop

Power banks are usually designed to keep smartphones running when you are away from a charging socket. The Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W takes things a step further by offering enough output to charge compatible laptops, too. With a 20,000mAh battery, up to 165W output, and a colour display that provides useful charging information, it is designed for people who carry multiple devices and need to keep them powered throughout the day.

Priced at ₹5,199, it is not the most affordable power bank you can buy. However, its ability to charge a phone, laptop, and accessories makes it an interesting option for people who travel frequently or work away from their desks.

What's Good

A robust design with a useful display

The Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W has a solid, robust body that feels built for regular use. It is not particularly compact, but considering the battery capacity and charging hardware inside, that is understandable.

The colour LED display is one of its most useful features. Instead of relying on a few indicator lights, I could check the remaining battery percentage, estimated charging time, and which port was being used. It gives me a clearer picture of how the power bank is performing, especially when charging multiple devices.

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At around 500g, it is certainly heavier than a basic smartphone power bank. However, I could still carry it inside my backpack without finding it too cumbersome. If you regularly carry a laptop and other gadgets, the extra weight is a reasonable trade-off for having a high-capacity power source available.

It can charge your laptop, too

The biggest reason to consider this power bank is its charging output. Xiaomi advertises up to 165W of total output, with a maximum of 120W from the primary USB-C output and 45W from the other USB-C output. The power bank also has a USB-A port for compatible devices.

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In my testing, I could charge my laptop in around 1.5 hours. The actual charging time will depend on the laptop's battery capacity, power requirements, and charging technology, but having this capability in a portable power bank is useful.

It is important to understand that the advertised 165W is the maximum combined output, not the power delivered to a single device. If you connect multiple devices, the available power is distributed between the ports according to their limits and the power bank's operating conditions. For the fastest laptop charging, I would connect the laptop on its own.

The power bank supports USB Power Delivery 3.0 and compatible fast-charging protocols, including PPS. This makes it useful for a variety of supported smartphones, tablets, and laptops, although charging speeds will vary by device.

Fast charging for your phone

I tested the power bank with my iPhone 17 Pro, and it took less than an hour to charge the phone fully. That makes it convenient when I need to top up my phone between meetings, while travelling, or during a long day away from a wall socket.

The 20,000mAh capacity also provides plenty of reserve power. In my use, I could get at least three full charging cycles for my phone, with some capacity remaining for accessories such as wireless earbuds or a smartwatch.

Laptops consume considerably more energy, so the number of charges is lower. Depending on the laptop, I would expect two or fewer full charges. Nevertheless, being able to replenish a laptop's battery without finding a power outlet can make a meaningful difference when working on the move.

It does not take forever to recharge

A high-capacity power bank is less useful if it takes most of the day to recharge itself. Fortunately, the Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W supports up to 90W input.

Using a compatible adapter, I recharged it fully in around two hours. That is reasonable for a 20,000mAh unit, particularly when you consider that it can subsequently charge both phones and laptops.

You will need a suitable power adapter to achieve the fastest input speed, so it is worth checking what you already own before buying one specifically for the power bank.

What's Bad

Its size and weight are unavoidable compromises

The power bank is portable, but it is not something I would carry in a trouser pocket. At around 500g, it is better suited to a backpack or laptop bag.

That is hardly surprising given its capacity and output, but anyone looking for a lightweight power bank exclusively for a smartphone may find it unnecessarily bulky.

The full output requires careful usage

The 165W headline figure sounds impressive, but you will not get that much power delivered to a single device. The maximum output is shared when multiple devices are connected, which means a laptop may charge more slowly if you simultaneously connect a phone or another accessory.

This is not unusual for multi-port power banks, but it is something to understand before buying one. If your priority is charging a laptop as quickly as possible, connect it alone and use a compatible USB-C cable.

Verdict

Rating: 4.5/5

The Xiaomi Power Bank 20000 165W is a versatile charging accessory for people who carry more than just a smartphone. Its robust construction, informative display, high output, and reasonably quick self-charging make it useful for travelling, working remotely, and keeping several devices powered throughout the day.

My iPhone 17 Pro charged in less than an hour, while my laptop took around 1.5 hours. The power bank also delivered multiple phone charges before needing to be plugged in again.

At ₹5,199, it makes the most sense if you genuinely need laptop charging alongside smartphone and accessory charging. If you only want to top up your phone occasionally, a smaller and cheaper power bank will probably suffice.