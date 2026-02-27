Xiaomi QLED X Pro 75 TV Now Available in India at ₹69,999

Xiaomi's latest QLED TV is now available. | Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi has launched the 75-inch variant of its QLED TV X Pro series in India, expanding its large-screen portfolio at a time when demand for bigger living-room displays is steadily rising across urban households.

The Xiaomi QLED X Pro 75 is now on sale at ₹69,999, with an introductory ₹5,000 bank discount bringing the effective price down to ₹64,999 for a limited period.

75-Inch Screen Targets Large Living Rooms

The TV features a 75-inch 4K Ultra HD panel with a resolution of 3840 × 2160. Xiaomi has included Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Filmmaker Mode support, positioning the television as a cinema-focused device rather than just a streaming screen.

With a near bezel-less design and a claimed 97.76 percent screen-to-body ratio, the focus is clearly on immersive viewing. Large-format screens are increasingly finding traction in India’s metro and tier-2 cities, particularly as OTT consumption grows and sports viewership shifts toward home setups.

Motion clarity is addressed through DLG 120Hz support and MEMC technology, aimed at reducing blur during fast-moving scenes such as sports and racing. Auto Low Latency Mode is also included for console gaming, signalling that Xiaomi is targeting multi-use households where the TV doubles up as a gaming display.

Dolby Audio and eARC Support

The TV houses a 34W box speaker system with Dolby Audio, DTS X and DTS Virtual: X support. Xiaomi’s in-house sound tuning adjusts audio balance based on content type, while eARC support allows passthrough of Dolby Atmos when connected to compatible soundbars.

This matters in India, where many buyers upgrade their audio setup gradually rather than buying a full home theatre system upfront.

PatchWall, Free Live TV and Voice Control

The QLED X Pro 75 runs Xiaomi’s PatchWall interface, offering aggregated content discovery across apps. It also includes Xiaomi TV+, which provides access to free live TV channels.

Features such as Universal Search, Kids Mode with parental controls and Language Universe for regional content reflect Xiaomi’s localisation strategy. Built-in Google Assistant enables voice-based search and smart home controls.

Casting support includes AirPlay 2, Google Cast and Miracast, covering both Android and iOS ecosystems.

Performance and Connectivity

Under the hood, the TV is powered by a quad-core A55 processor and comes with 32GB of internal storage for apps and system functions.

Connectivity options include three HDMI ports, one with eARC, two USB 2.0 ports, Ethernet, AV, Optical, Antenna input and an earphone jack. Dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are also supported.

Price and Availability in India

The Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 is priced at ₹69,999 in India. With the ₹5,000 bank discount, the effective price drops to ₹64,999 for a limited period.

The television is available via mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart and authorised retail stores across India.