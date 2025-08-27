Xiaomi's Next Major Mobile Platform, HyperOS 3, Is Coming on August 28

Xiaomi has announced it will introduce HyperOS 3, its next major mobile software version, on August 28. The upcoming HyperOS 3, the company said, will offer a “smooth and responsive” experience, but did not say how that will happen. Xiaomi has also not said what Android version the upcoming software update will be based on, but the speculation points to Android 16.

“Xiaomi Surge OS 3 is a new starting point,” said Lu Weibing, Xiaomi Group Partner, President, President of the Mobile Phone Division, and General Manager of the Xiaomi Brand. Surge OS 3 will be known as HyperOS 3 in global markets. “Making the system ‘smooth’ is our goal. We want users to have a smooth and responsive experience, and a natural, continuous, and smooth feel. At the same time, the functional experience must be easy to use and intuitive to achieve both ease of use and satisfaction,” he added in a post on Weibo.

HyperOS 3 launch will take place two months ahead of the usual schedule, representing a shift in Xiaomi’s software strategy to align rollouts closer to official Android releases. Google has pushed back Android version releases over recent years, forcing OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to optimise their software rollout schedules to fill the gaps.

Xiaomi has already started recruiting testers for HyperOS 3 Beta, which will be available on eligible phones and tablets only in China. The global counterpart of this beta programme is expected later this year. According to the company, Xiaomi Mi 15 Ultra, Mi 15S Pro, Mi 15, Mi 15 Pro, Redmi K80 Ultimate Edition, and Redmi K80 Pro will be the eligible smartphones for beta trials. On the other hand, tablets include the Xiaomi Pad 7s Pro 12.5 and Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro.