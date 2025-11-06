You Can Now Talk to Gemini AI in Google Maps in India

Google Maps has added at least 10 new features for users in India. | Image: Google

Google is rolling out a Gemini‑powered, conversational experience inside Google Maps in India, letting you speak naturally to plan routes, add stops, find places along the way, and get local tips without touching the screen. The integration brings hands‑free voice control, multi‑step queries, and landmark‑based guidance to Maps on both Android and iPhone, with a phased rollout beginning this week.​

What’s new

Conversational navigation: Ask complex, chained questions like “Find budget‑friendly vegan restaurants along my route, open now, with parking nearby,” and follow up with “add the second one as a stop.” Gemini keeps context across the exchange.​

Landmark‑based directions: Google Maps now calls out visible landmarks, such as “Turn right after the red‑brick church” for clearer guidance in busy areas, instead of relying only on distance cues.​

Proactive local tips: Get on‑the‑fly suggestions for coffee, EV chargers, or kid‑friendly stops near your route, with hours, wait times, and popular dishes pulled from Maps’ place data.​

Lens built with Gemini: Tap the camera icon and point at a storefront or building to ask why it’s popular, what the vibe is, or what to try. Gemini blends visual input with Maps reviews and photos. This is rolling out later in the month.​

How to use it

Start with voice: Say “Hey Google” while in Maps navigation, or tap the Gemini icon in Maps where available. Grant permissions if prompted to let Gemini access Calendar for scheduling stops like “add soccer practice at 6 pm” or “arrive by 8:30.”​

Ask follow‑ups: Continue the same conversation, saying “avoid tolls,” “show parking near the venue,” “what’s the crowd like?” without starting a new search.​

Report issues by voice: Say “there’s an accident ahead” or “flooding on this road” to update routing faster.​

Availability in India