You Won’t Believe Which Country Tops Social Media Usage – India’s Screen Time Revealed

If you ask most Indians which country spends the most time on social media, many would probably point the finger at themselves. After all, our phones are never far from our hands, be it for WhatsApp groups, Instagram reels, or endless scrolling on Facebook.

But here’s the twist: India is not the world leader in social media usage. That spot belongs to another country, where people spend nearly five hours a day glued to their screens. Compared to that, India’s numbers seem modest, though we are not far behind.

According to a recent report, people in some countries spend between three to five hours daily just on social media. The Philippines takes the crown, with an average of 4 hours and 60 minutes spent every single day on apps like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. That’s a huge chunk of the day wasted on social media scrolling.

Close on its heels are Colombia (3 hours 46 minutes) and South Africa (3 hours 43 minutes). Brazil and Argentina also make it to the top five, with average daily usage of 3 hours 41 minutes and 3 hours 26 minutes, respectively. In these countries, social media is not just entertainment but also a main source of communication and news.

Now, let’s look at India. Despite having the largest number of internet users in the world, Indians spend an average of 2 hours and 36 minutes daily on social media. That puts us much lower on the global ranking but still, over two and a half hours each day is no small figure.

The data is a reminder of how deeply digital life has merged with daily routines worldwide. While social media can be fun, informative, and even useful, experts warn that spending long hours online can hurt productivity and affect mental health.

So next time you think you’re “always online,” remember someone across the world is probably scrolling even longer than you are.