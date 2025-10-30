Your Chats Are Set To Get An Upgrade Soon: WhatsApp Testing Cross-App Group Chats to Connect Users Across Messaging Platforms

WhatsApp is taking another big step toward cross-platform messaging. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.25.32.7) shows that the app is developing third-party group chats, which is basically a feature that will allow users to chat in groups with people using other messaging apps.

According to the report, the move is part of WhatsApp’s ongoing effort to comply with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which requires major tech companies to make their services interoperable. The goal is to help users should be able to communicate across different platforms without needing multiple apps.

Earlier, WhatsApp began testing third-party chats, letting users message people from other apps like Signal or Telegram. Now, the company is expanding that idea to group conversations. All participants will need to have the interoperability service turned on, ensuring messages remain secure and encrypted.

The third-party chats and groups will focus on essential communication features such as texting, sharing photos, videos, voice messages, and documents. However, features like status updates, stickers, and disappearing messages won’t be available in these cross-app chats, at least for now.

Advertisement

By encouraging third-party apps to use the Signal Protocol or similar encryption systems, WhatsApp aims to maintain its high security standards even while connecting users from different platforms.

The feature is still in development and will roll out first in Europe.