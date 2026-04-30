YouTube Expands Picture-in-Picture Globally: Premium Members Keep Music Access, All Users Get Longform Video Playback

YouTube is rolling out its long-awaited Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature to users worldwide. The update, announced this week, ensures that more viewers can shrink videos into a small floating player that continues playing even after leaving the YouTube app - a feature that has been highly requested for years.

What PiP Means for Users

PiP allows videos to remain visible in a resizable mini-player while users multitask on their devices. Whether checking emails, browsing social media, or using other apps, the video keeps playing in the corner of the screen. This functionality has been available in select regions, but YouTube is now making it broadly accessible across Android and iOS.

Availability by User Tier

YouTube has clarified how PiP will work depending on subscription status and location:

Non-Premium Viewers: In the United States, there is no change. PiP remains available for longform, non-music content. Outside the US, non-Premium users now gain access to PiP for longform, non-music videos, a major expansion that opens the feature to millions of new viewers.

Premium Lite Members: These subscribers will continue to enjoy PiP for longform, non-music content across Android and iOS.

Premium Members: Premium subscribers retain the most comprehensive experience, with PiP available for both music and non-music content. This ensures uninterrupted playback even when listening to songs or watching music videos — a benefit exclusive to Premium.

How to Use PiP

Activating PiP is simple- while watching a video, swipe up or tap the home button to exit the YouTube app. The video will automatically shrink into a movable mini-player that can be positioned anywhere on the screen. If PiP doesn’t activate, users may need to update their YouTube app or adjust device settings to enable the feature.

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With this update, YouTube is aligning itself more closely with other streaming platforms that already offer PiP, while differentiating its Premium tier with added functionality.