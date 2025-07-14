YouTube is Killing Trending Tab, Here’s What You Will See Instead

YouTube is getting rid of its Trending tab, which showed what everyone on the internet was watching. You're not the only one who hasn't clicked on it in a while. And that's one of the reasons it's going away. YouTube will get rid of the Trending page and the Trending Now list completely in the coming several weeks.

Instead, the platform is now focusing on charts that better show how users find information these days. YouTube Charts shows the most popular videos in genres including music, movies, and podcasts.

“We're making updates to better match how people discover trending content today by shifting away from one all-encompassing Trending list towards category-specific charts that we’ll continue to invest in over time,” YouTube said in a blog post.

What Made YouTube Change?

It was easy to make a list of viral moments when the Trending tab came out in 2015. But now, trends are all over the place, from TikTok to Instagram Reels to Shorts. The idea of one large viral list doesn't make sense anymore. YouTube says that fewer individuals are even looking at the Trending page these days, especially in the past five years.

“Back when we first launched the Trending page in 2015, the answer to ‘what’s trending’ was a lot simpler to capture with a singular list of viral videos that everyone was talking about,” YouTube explained in its blog post. “But today, trends consist of many videos created by many fandoms, and there are more micro-trends enjoyed by diverse communities than ever before.”

What About Gaming and Other Hot Topics?

YouTube notes that game lovers can still find popular gaming videos under the game section of the Explore page. And soon they will include more topic-based charts, so if you like beauty, tech, sports, or podcasts, you will get better content that fits your interests.