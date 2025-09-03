YouTube Premium Account Sharing Crackdown Begins: Here’s Who’s Affected

Netflix was the first big streaming service to crack down on account sharing back in 2023, when it stopped people from using the same subscription across different households. That move may have annoyed many users at first, but it eventually worked in Netflix’s favour. Now, YouTube is joining the trend by enforcing stricter rules on its Premium family plan.

Over the past few days, several Premium subscribers have reported receiving emails from YouTube saying their service will be paused. The warning gives them 14 days to fix the issue. The reason mentioned is simple but strict: they are “not in the same household or country as the family plan owner.” In other words, YouTube wants to ensure that a family plan is used only by people living under the same roof.

YouTube is also said to be testing a new two-person Premium plan. It’s cheaper than buying two separate individual subscriptions and is targeted at couples or roommates.

YouTube has explained its policy clearly on its support page. To be eligible for a family membership, every member must share the same residential address as the family manager. To enforce this, the company does an electronic location check once every 30 days. If the system detects that someone is outside the household, their Premium benefits may be paused.

The move is mainly aimed at two groups. First those taking advantage of family plans purchased in lower-priced countries while living elsewhere. Second those sharing family plans with friends or relatives outside their home address.

For those who believe they were flagged by mistake, for example, if they genuinely live in the same house, YouTube has advised contacting live support to verify eligibility and restore their membership.

The crackdown may upset some people, but it’s part of a larger trend across streaming services. Netflix has already shown that tighter account sharing rules can increase revenue and push more users toward individual or smaller shared plans. YouTube seems to be taking the same bet that many users will eventually switch to the new two-person plan if and when it comes or keep paying for Premium individually, rather than give it up.