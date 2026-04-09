YouTube Premium Tests Auto-Speed Feature to Let Users Watch Videos Faster

YouTube is testing a new feature for Premium users that automatically adjusts video playback speed, aiming to help users get through content faster without manually changing settings. The feature, called “auto-speed,” dynamically changes playback speed during a video, speeding up less critical segments while maintaining clarity in key portions. The idea is to reduce viewing time without significantly affecting comprehension.

Auto-Speed: Smarter Playback Control

Unlike traditional playback controls, where users manually select speeds like 1.25x or 2x, auto-speed works in the background. It adjusts speed throughout the video based on what the system determines is skippable or less important content.

According to Android Authority, the feature is currently available as an experimental option for YouTube Premium users and can be enabled through playback settings. It is limited to supported videos, with early testing focused on English-language content.

“On-the-Go” Mode Also in Testing

Alongside auto-speed, YouTube is also testing an “on-the-go” mode designed for users who are walking or multitasking while watching videos.

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This mode uses motion detection to surface simplified playback controls, such as larger play, pause, and skip buttons. The feature can activate automatically when movement is detected or be enabled manually through settings.

Limited Rollout for Premium Users

Both features are currently part of YouTube’s experimental programme and are available only to Premium subscribers. Users can opt in through the platform’s testing section, where Google typically rolls out early-stage features for feedback.

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