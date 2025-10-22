YouTube Rolls Out AI Likeness Tool to Tackle Deepfakes: What’s Changing for Creators

AI and its growing misuse are becoming a major headache for online creators. From fake celebrity clips to misleading political videos, deepfakes are spreading faster than ever. Now, YouTube is stepping in with a new safeguard called an AI likeness detection tool that will help creators spot when their faces are being used or altered without consent.

In a blog post, the Google-owned video platform announced that the likeness management technology is expanding to more users. The feature lets creators find videos where their “face may have been altered or generated by AI.” It’s aimed at giving creators more control over their digital identity and preventing misuse by generative AI tools.

The tool is built directly into YouTube Studio. Once a creator verifies their identity, they can access a new Content Detection tab that flags videos possibly containing their AI-altered or cloned likeness. If they find an unauthorised or fake video, they can submit a removal request straight from the dashboard.

YouTube says the feature works a lot like its well-known Content ID system, but instead of scanning for copyrighted music or video, this system searches for people’s faces. Creators upload a reference image of their face, and YouTube’s AI scans new uploads across the platform for potential matches or manipulations.

Initially rolled out earlier this year to a limited number of users, the likeness tool is now being expanded in beta to a wider group of creators. The company says it plans to continue improving accuracy and detection speed before a full-scale launch.