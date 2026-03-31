YouTube Staff Talked About ‘Making Users Addicted’: Leaked Court Docs Raise Red Flags for Kids

New Delhi: A new case has come into light that cuts to the core of how YouTube may be shaping user behaviour, especially among young users.

New legal filings in the US court suggest that inside the company conversations around “viewer addiction” were not unheard of. Internal chat logs reportedly show employees using that exact phrase while discussing product decisions. Whether said casually or seriously, the wording is now being used by lawyers to argue a bigger point- if the platform’s design may be intentionally built to keep people hooked.

YouTube, owned by Google, has pushed back- at least partially. According to a media report, a company executive has confirmed that the chats are real but the conversation is about a separate video creation tool and not the primary app used by billions. But the problem is that the parts of that exchange are still hidden meaning there’s more to this story.

But the documents go beyond one chat.

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The point to years of internal thinking about how people consume video. One presentation cited in Oakland court describes excess video consumption as a “dopamine loop” - a cycle where the brain keeps seeking quick bursts of reward. That idea isn’t new in behavioural science. What’s new is seeing it discussed alongside product features like autoplay and endless recommendations- the very tools that define YouTube experience today.

To put it simply- the platform doesn’t just wait for you to choose the next video, it decides for you. And that’s where things get uncomfortable, especially for parents.

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Another set of internal slides reportedly flagged concerns about teens, particularly around short-form content and infinite scrolling. These formats don’t demand much attention but can quietly eat up hours. The documents suggest even YouTube’s own teams recognised risks like reduced sleep, less social interaction, and exposure to extreme or misleading content.

What stands out is the business angle. Some safety features aimed at limiting overuse were allegedly dropped because they didn’t make enough financial sense. In a platform driven by watch time and ads, less screen time can directly hit revenue. That tension between user well-being and business growth is now at the heart of multiple lawsuits.

The issue isn’t limited to YouTube. Meta is facing similar claims, and courts are beginning to respond. In one recent case, a jury held both companies responsible for contributing to a young user’s mental health struggles, awarding significant damages.

For India, this debate feels very real. Cheap data and widespread smartphone access mean millions of kids are spending hours daily on video apps. Shorts, reels, autoplay - these aren’t just features anymore, they shape daily habits.