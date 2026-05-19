YouTube Testing New Mobile Layout That Moves ‘Subscriptions’ Tab

YouTube is trying out a brand new look for its mobile app, and it might completely change how you open your favorite channels. In a new test, YouTube has removed the Subscriptions button from its usual spot at the bottom of the screen and moved it all the way to the top.

Where Did the Subscriptions Tab Go?

If your app updates to this new test version, you won't see the Subscriptions tab at the bottom anymore. Instead, it has been moved to the very top of the screen, sitting right under the YouTube logo. It is now just a small button mixed in with regular topic filters like "Music" or "Gaming."

This change makes the app much harder to use with one hand. Because modern smartphones are so tall, reaching all the way to the top of the screen just to check your subscriptions is a lot more difficult than simply tapping the bottom bar with your thumb.

Why is YouTube Making This Change?

YouTube is making this move to clear up space at the bottom of the screen. With the Subscriptions tab gone, they have turned the little "+" icon into a much bigger, labeled button called "Create."

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This shows that YouTube wants to push users to make their own videos and Shorts, likely using new AI video tools. However, for everyday viewers who just want to watch their favorite creators, this feels like an annoying downgrade that makes the app harder to navigate.

Will This Change Happen to Everyone?

The good news is that this is just an experiment for now. Only a very small number of iPhone and Android users are seeing this new layout. Early reports also show that the new design is very glitchy, sometimes causing the buttons to disappear completely until you close and reopen the app.

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