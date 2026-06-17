Zuckerberg Wants Meta Workers to ‘Have Fun’ While Picking Up Slack From Mass Layoffs

Just weeks after another major round of job cuts, Meta employees are openly questioning whether the company still has the culture needed for events meant to inspire creativity and innovation.

The latest flashpoint is an internal AI hackathon announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The company plans to hold a large-scale event in July aimed at encouraging employees to build new AI tools and ideas. But instead of excitement, the announcement reportedly triggered frustration among many workers already dealing with heavier workloads and uncertainty about the future.

Several employees expressed concerns internally, arguing that teams are already stretched thin and struggling to manage existing responsibilities after recent layoffs.

For some workers, the issue is not the hackathon itself. It is the timing.

Advertisement

Meta’s Biggest Challenge May Not Be AI, It May Be Employee Morale

Over the past year, Meta has aggressively reshaped itself around artificial intelligence. The company has poured billions of dollars into AI infrastructure, talent recruitment and product development as it tries to compete with rivals in the rapidly evolving AI race.

But that transformation has come at a cost.

Advertisement

Employees say they are being asked to do more work with fewer people. Teams that lost colleagues during restructuring efforts now have to absorb additional responsibilities while also adapting to new AI-focused priorities.

Against that backdrop, an event traditionally seen as fun and collaborative is being viewed by some employees as another demand on already limited time and energy.

Hackathons have long been part of Meta’s culture. In earlier years, they helped create products and features that later became part of the company’s core business. However, workers now question whether that same culture still exists after years of restructuring and repeated rounds of workforce reductions.

The Recent Layoffs That Changed the Mood

The latest employee frustration comes shortly after Meta cut around 8,000 jobs, representing roughly 10 percent of its workforce.

The reductions were part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations and redirect resources toward artificial intelligence projects.

While Meta has described the changes as necessary for long-term growth, many employees viewed the layoffs as another sign of instability inside the company.

Workers who remained suddenly found themselves handling additional projects, supporting fewer teammates and navigating shifting priorities.

For many, the job cuts changed the atmosphere across the company.

Instead of focusing on innovation, some employees say they are primarily focused on keeping projects running and meeting deadlines.

AI Ambitions Continue to Grow

Despite internal tensions, Meta continues to make AI its top priority.

The company has invested heavily in advanced AI models, data centers and research teams. Zuckerberg has repeatedly described AI as the most important technology opportunity for Meta’s future.

However, the company’s AI journey has not been entirely smooth.

Recent reports have pointed to internal restructuring challenges, shifting leadership structures and pressure to accelerate product development. Employees have also faced growing expectations to support AI-related work across multiple departments.

That pressure appears to be contributing to concerns about burnout and workload.

Zuckerberg Signals More Changes Ahead

In his message to employees, Zuckerberg reportedly acknowledged that Meta’s transformation remains a work in progress.

He suggested that mistakes are inevitable as the company continues to reorganize itself around AI and adapt to rapid changes in the technology industry.

At the same time, he indicated that Meta does not currently plan additional layoffs for the remainder of the year.

Whether that reassurance will be enough to calm concerns remains unclear.