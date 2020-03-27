10 Coronavirus Tracker Websites - Check LIVE Coronavirus Updates On These Sites

Coronavirus pandemic has proven to be the biggest threat faced by humanity in recent times. People are protecting themselves by isolating and distancing themselves. Several countries have declared complete lockdown to contain the expanse of the virus. Many Coronavirus Tracker websites have emerged to provide the world with detailed information about the COVID-19 outbreak. Here is a list of top 10 Coronavirus tracker websites.

List of top 10 Coronavirus Tracker websites

Johns Hopkins University Dashboard

The live Coronavirus map dashboard acquires and uses data from the WHO as well as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in the USA, China, and Europe. This helps the website to provide detailed information and to show all confirmed and suspected cases of coronavirus. It also effectively provides accurate data about the recovered patients and deaths. The data is visualized through a real-time graphic information system (GIS) powered by Esri.

Worldometer

Worldometers.info is amongst the most visited sites for COVID-19 information. The information portal provides detailed information about Coronavirus cases, deaths and recovered cases. When a user scrolls down, he/she can see two blocks; Active cases and Closed cases, and below that there is a line graph that showcases the increase in the number of Total cases and Total Deaths.

The Coronavirus tracker website also provides in-depth information on COVID-19 Symptoms, Incubation Period, Mortality Rate and Age, Sex, and the number of Deaths. Apart from this, Worldometer gives an extensive Country, Territory, or Conveyance wise data about the confirmed cases, deaths, recoveries, newly added patients and more. The site is also useful in finding the information on the population of all the countries.

Microsoft Bing Coronavirus Tracker Dashboard

This Coronavirus Map website is created and provides comprehensive data about the confirmed cases, fatalities and recoveries as per the country, state and the city that was chosen by the user. Once a person chooses a city of his/her choice, the site showcases real-time data about the COVID-19 with recent news of the city related to the pandemic. The global Coronavirus heat map can be zoomed to select the city and it provides the data about it in just a click. The data is also compared with world stats and shown as per World data > Country Data > State Data > City-Data.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

CDC's Coronavirus tracker site is amongst the most credible sources of information for Coronavirus in the USA. People rely on its extensive data with State-wise details about the confirmed cases, recoveries, deaths and more. The site also provides extra help for people to understand how to protect yourself, symptoms, older adults & medical conditions and also how to prepare a family for COVID-19. One can also self-test themselves by clicking on 'If you think you are sick.'

World Health Organisation Coronavirus Dashboard

The WHO Coronavirus Tracker is not updated much frequently. However, its easy to read and super minimalist interface makes it a must-visit. The credibility of the site cannot be doubted as it is a union body. This site can be used to get a full number of cases breakdown for every country. The COVID-19 tracker website also provides its visitors with a complete timeline that shows the data about when the cases were reported in a graphical format. One can also click and instantly zoom in to explore country maps in detail.

Coronavirus Map by HERE Technologies

This is amongst the easiest to understand COVID19 tracker sites. The Coronavirus Map provides a global picture (Map) of the affected countries with the number of confirmed cases. However, the site is unable to provide the number of recoveries in the world but has an extensive country-wise data about confirmed cases and deaths. One can easily scroll through the left side to know the confirmed cases in the countries or just search a specific country on the search bar in the top-right corner.

HealthMap.org - Coronavirus Map

Health Map provides a colourful representation of the COVID-19 affected countries. The live Coronavirus tracker website is known for showing the expanse of the virus very vividly. The colours stand for; Violet = cases in 10s, Purple = cases in 100s, Red = cases in 500s. Orange = cases in the 2000s and Yellow = cases in 10,000s.

Covidvisualizer.com - Coronavirus Map

The site follows a simple interface providing a 3D globe with vivid red and yellow shades that mark the difference of the most and the least affected regions by COVID-19. Using the Covidvisualizer is simple. just log on to Covidvisualizer.com and click on the countries that you want to know about. The Coronavirus information site will provide you with brief information on the confirmed patients, death tolls and recoveries as a whole in a single click. At the bottom, Covidvisualizer.com showcases the real-time numbers of confirmed, active, recovered and dead patients across the globe. The dark theme of the website also creates and builds an illusion of the pandemic virus.

Covid19india.org - Indian Coronavirus tracker Map

Covid19India.org provides detail information about the number of confirmed, active, recovered and deceased cases in India. The column below the line graphs provides an insight to all the COVID-19 affected states and the number of cases inclusive of the recovery and dead patients data in it. An individual can gain the data by clicking on the states that you want to know about in the heat map of India. The Coronavirus information site will provide you with brief information on the confirmed patients, death tolls and recoveries as a whole in a single click.

Covidnearyou.org - USA-based Coronavirus tracker website

Covidnearyou.org is a USA-based Coronavirus tracker website which enables a user to self-test themself easily through it. The website holds information about many things related to Coronavirus cases and the spread of the virus as per the Zipcode and more. It provides Americans with a chance to gain Coronavirus updates as per their location. The Coronavirus tracker site follows a simple interface which asks the user "How are you feeling?" If you answer is "I am not feeling better." Then the self-test process starts.

