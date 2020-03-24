What Is Covidvisualizer.com? Learn Everything About The COVID-19 Info Site

The health hazard of Coronavirus pandemic has become one of the biggest threats humanity has ever faced. The confirmed cases of Coronavirus around the globe until now are around 382,420 with the death toll of 16,569. The world wants to keep themselves updated about the COVID-19 expanse and so many sites like Covidvisualizer.com are coming up with heat maps and accurate data about the death tolls, recoveries, and confirmed patients.

What is Covidvisualizer.com?

Source: Covidvisualizer.com

The site follows a simple interface providing a 3D globe with vivid red and yellow shades that mark the difference of the most and the least affected regions by COVID-19. Using the Covidvisualizer is simple, just log on to Covidvisualizer.com and click on the countries that you want to know about. The Coronavirus information site will provide you with brief informtion on the confirmed patients, death tolls and recoveries as a whole in a single click.

At the bottom, Covidvisualizer.com showcases the real-time numbers of confirmed, active, recovered and dead patients across the globe. The dark theme of the website also creates and builds an illusion of the pandemic virus.

Who developed the website?

The Coronavirus website is developed by Navid Mamoon and Gabriel Rasskin. The two are students at Carnegie Mellon University. The 'More Information' section below the screen of the website provides an insight into the motive of the Covidvisualizer. The site says, "the goal of this project is to provide a simple, interactive way to visualize the impact of COVID-19. We wanted people to be able to see this as something that brings us all together. It's not one country or another country; it's one planet – and this is what our planet looks like today."

From where does Covidvisualizer.com gets its information?

The site picks up official data from Worldometer and provides it on its 3D globe for its users. Covidvisualizer also mentions that the "TODAY cases/deaths are based on GMT (+0)."

