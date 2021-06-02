Aarogya Setu Rolls Out New Features To Highlight Vaccination Status; Details Here

Quick links:
Image Credits: PTI
India's contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu has rolled out some new features that will display the vaccination status of the users who have enrolled on the platform. The new feature will show the status of vaccinated users. While the blue ticks and blue shield will be shown for users who have been administered both doses, the app will show other colours for people who are partially vaccinated.
According to reports, the blue ticks will be visible 14 days after the user is inoculated with the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, the CoWIN platform will be used to verify the user's vaccination status before enabling the blue shield and ticks. Meanwhile, those vaccinated with a single jab will get a single blue border with vaccination status on their home screen along with a single tick on the app logo.
The app users will have the option to self-update their vaccination status if they have not taken the revised self-assessment. After the self-assessment, the users who have taken at least one vaccine dose will receive the indication tab “partially vaccination/vaccinated (unverified)“ on the home screen. This will be displayed on the basis of the self-assessment done by the user. The unverified status becomes verified after an OTP-based check from the CoWIN backend.
The user can update the vaccination status through the mobile number used for CoWIN registration. This would make it easy to check for the vaccination status of a user for travel purpose and access to various premises.
Based on the self-assessment, if a user has taken the first dose, then a single blue border will appear and status will be “Partially Vaccinated (Unverified)". In this case, the Aarogya Setu icon will be of grey shade.
As per self-assessment, if the user has taken the second dose also, then a double blue border will appear and status will be “Vaccinated (Unverified)”. In this case also, the Aarogya Setu icon will be of grey shade.
If a user has taken the first dose, then after verification, “(Unverified)” text will be removed along with the grey shade of the icon.
After 14 days of the second dose of the vaccine, a complete blue screen will appear and the status will be as “You are Vaccinated”.
Users will then be able to click on “View Details” and download the final certificate. There will also be an option to click on “Confirm”, after which the user's profile will get updated in Aarogya Setu and vaccination details will be saved. The status will be changed to “Partially Vaccinated /Vaccinated.
According to the Health Ministry's data, the country's vaccination has exceeded 21.83 crore. On Tuesday, India vaccinated more than 22 lakh doses. In addition, more than 2.13 crore beneficiaries of age group 18-44 were vaccinated for first dose. More than 2.13 crore people have been vaccinated so far in the age group 18 to 44. In addition, more than 9 lakh vaccine jabs were administered to people in age group 18 to 44 on Tuesday.
#LargestVaccineDrive— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) June 1, 2021
➡️ Cumulative Vaccine Coverage exceeds 21.83 Crore.
➡️ More than 22 lakh vaccine doses administered today.https://t.co/M4gmfJwXTo pic.twitter.com/dW8PWpyV0u
#LargestVaccineDrive— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) June 1, 2021
➡️ More than 2.13 Cr beneficiaries of age group 18-44 Vaccinated for 1st dose.
➡️ More than 9 lakh vaccine doses administered to 18-44 age group today for 1st dose. pic.twitter.com/myXrkXacBS