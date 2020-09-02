After PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat, Indigenous Apps Trend On Google PlayStore

Days after PM Modi lauded the winners of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge', during his Man Ki Baat address, indigenous apps were seen trending on the Google Play Store with the nation responding to PM's clarion call for self-reliance.

During his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday, PM Modi had spoken about indigenous apps like Zoho, StepSetGo, Chingari, FTC talent and others that had been selected as winners amongst nearly 7000 entries for the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge'. After PM Modi's address, domestically-designed apps were seen trending on the Google Play Store, across various segments and categories as people sought to download the 'Made in India' apps.

The top free apps category feautured Indian apps like-- Josh, ShareChat, Roposo, Public. In the education segment, apps like Ap Sarkar Seva, Drishti, Saraldata and Kutuki kids were trending. In the Health segment, apart from the Government's Aaryoga Setu app, indigenously designed app and winner of the challenge under the Fitness category- StepSetGo was seen trending.

Read: GST Compensation: KCR Requests PM Modi To Reverse 'states Should Borrow' Decision

Read: PM Modi To Address Third US-India Strategic And Partnership Forum

Aatmanirbhar Bharat Innovation App Challenge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4 had launched the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' to facilitate the techies and start-up community to create world-class 'Made in India' Apps. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister had said that there is immense enthusiasm among the tech and start-up community to create world-class 'Made in India' Apps.

The challenge ran in two tracks- promotion of existing apps and the development of new apps. The outcome of the challenge was to give better visibility and clarity to existing Indian Apps to achieve their goals and to create tech products to find solutions to tech conundrums.

Bengaluru-based Short-video app Chingari, had bagged the social media category award and has now crossed over 10 million downloads. Fitness App StepSetGo, winner in fitness category has crossed 5 million downloads. Micro-site Koo, Zoho, Kutuki, FTC talent amongst others that had emerged as winners in respective fields are also performing extremely well on the Google Play Store.

Read: PM Modi Likely To Address Virtual UN General Assembly On Sept 26

Read: Consider More Legally Viable Options For Providing GST Dues To States: Kejriwal To PM Modi