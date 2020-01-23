After WhatsApp, Facebook Rolling Dark Mode Update

Multiple users have reported that they have briefly (rather mysteriously) experienced a dark theme while using Facebook’s Android app. We have been hearing for some time that Facebook is indeed readying the Dark Mode for its main app. It shouldn’t come as a surprise since Facebook has already rolled out the Dark theme to the Messenger app and then to its desktop website.

But just like WhatsApp, Facebook is taking its time before Dark Mode finally comes knocking on our doors. Perhaps it’s not ready yet. Whatever the reason may be, well, Facebook is definitely working on some tests around it. Android Police reported that some users encountered a dark theme inside the Facebook app before it disappeared. Many users have reported similar experiences.

The dark theme is not a distant future anyway. It sees its native, system-wide relevance, courtesy of Android 10 and iOS 13 OS updates. So it’s not just one app that’s going to be visible in dark theme but it’s the entire smartphone experience. And it’s obvious that nobody wants to be left out here. Remember how WhatsApp allows users to choose the ‘System default’ option under the app settings?

That means if a user decides to turn on the dark theme or a battery-saver mode on their phone, the app would also obey your phone’s command and automatically put on a dark outfit. That’s certainly a smart way to go about implementing a Dark mode while more and more apps are now offering dark mode to their users.

Instagram already has Dark mode support -- if you are using Android 10. WhatsApp has also provided beta testers with Dark theme support.

READ | How to enable dark mode in WhatsApp for Android

Android Police report also shares screenshots offering a glimpse of what to expect from Facebook Dark mode. These screenshots don’t reveal anything more than the Watch screens on the Facebook app. The background is somewhat Dark Gray if not pitch black. However, everything seems incomplete at this moment.

Is this Facebook's version of dark mode? Woof. pic.twitter.com/xjUlVBZy8W — Dan Maldonado (@dantmaldo) January 22, 2020