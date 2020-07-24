Amazon Quiz Answers Today, July 24 2020: Amazon GoPro Hero 8 Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for July 24, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a GoPro Hero 8. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the GoPro Hero 8.
There is a GoPro Hero 8 that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which former RBI governor is the author of the recently published book 'Overdraft: Saving the Indian Saver'?
Answer 1: Urjit Patel
Question 2. Gagandeep Kang is the first Indian woman scientist to be selected as a Fellow of which organisation?
Answer 2: Royal Society of London
Question 3. Zoonoses Day is held every year on July 6 to commemorate the scientific achievement of which scientist?
Answer 3: Louis Pasteur
Question 4. 'Reels' is a new video feature launched by which popular app?
Answer 4: Instagram
Question 5. ISRO is set to launch Amazonia- 1, an earth observation satellite developed by which country?
Answer 5: Brazil