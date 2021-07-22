Amazon Daily Quiz Today July 22, 2021: Win Amazon Pay Balance Of Rs. 20,000

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2021, Amazon India is running plenty of daily quizzes to reward customers. The Amazon Daily Quiz now runs 24 hrs daily and starts every day at 12 AM. Users can log in to the Amazon app to take the Amazon Daily Quiz and be eligible for a lucky draw of Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance, which can be used to purchase items from Amazon. Keep reading to know more about Amazon Daily Quiz answers today.

Amazon Daily Quiz Today July 22, 2021

The Amazon Daily Quiz Today can be found in the Amazon Fun Zone, which consists of fun activities such as spin the wheel, answer questions, and more. The Amazon daily quiz home page says "Enter the lucky draw to win the prize by answering all 5 questions correctly." A user can tap on the start button and begin with the quiz. Once a user is done with the quiz, a message on the application will show "Well done! You are eligible for a lucky draw in this contest". Winners are announced every day and hence today's winners will be announced on July 23, 2021, i.e. tomorrow.

As per the terms and conditions page on the Amazon app, this particular quiz will have four participants which will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots. However, each player will be eligible for winning one prize under this contest only, and the prize (Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance) will be delivered to the winners on or before August 31, 2021. The odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. The questions that are asked in the quiz are mostly related to general trivia.

Amazon Daily Quiz Answers

Q1: Six Years After Abandoning The “One Child Policy” Of 1979, Which Country Has Now Introduced A “Three Child Policy”?

A1: China

Q2: 107-Year-Old Billimora-Waghai Heritage Train Route, That Recently Was Ordered To Be Closed, Lies In Which State Of India?

A2: Gujarat

Q3: Barbora Krejcikova, Who Won Her First Grand Slam Singles Title In June 2021, Is From Which Country?

A3: Czech Republic

Q4: This Device Allows Which Type Of Energy Change?

A4: Wind To Electrical

Q5: Which Actor-Director Who Plays The Role Of Happy Hogan Directed The First Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie Featuring This Character?

A5: Jon Favreau

(Image credit: UNSPLASH/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)