Amazon Friends Quiz Answers For May 28: Walk Down The Memory Lane With This Friends Quiz

With the Friends Reunion hitting the Internet and sending netizens into a frenzy, Amazon, like many other brands, has packed up alluring offers to keep its users engaged. Daily, thousands of users participate in Amazon quiz and spin & win games to stand a chance at winning Amazon curated prizes. This time, Amazon holds a fun Friends Quiz in the Funzone to commemorate its reunion episode. However, it must be noted that no offerings are being made in return. You can still participate in the game for fun. Let's find out the Amazon Friends quiz answers.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in to your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon Friends Quiz Answers

Q 1: Guess the dialogue

A: I’m fine

Q 2: Guess the dialogue

A: How you doin’?

Q 3: Who is Joey’s bedtime pal?

A: Hugsy

Q 4: What does Ross shout when he moves his couch upstairs?

A: Pivot

Q 5: According to Ross what is Unagi?

A: A state of total awareness

Q 6: Rachel gave a letter to Ross, how many pages were there in the letter?

A: 18 front and back

Q 7: Why did Ross get divorced the 2nd time?

A: He said the wrong name at the altar

Q 8: Who was the first to know about Monica and Chandler?

A: Joey

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK