Amazon Friends Quiz Answers For May 28: Walk Down The Memory Lane With This Friends Quiz

With the Friends Reunion hitting the Internet and sending netizens into a frenzy, Amazon, like many other brands, has packed up alluring offers to keep its users engaged. Daily, thousands of users participate in Amazon quiz and spin & win games to stand a chance at winning Amazon curated prizes. This time, Amazon holds a fun Friends Quiz in the Funzone to commemorate its reunion episode. However, it must be noted that no offerings are being made in return. You can still participate in the game for fun. Let's find out the Amazon Friends quiz answers.
Q 1: Guess the dialogue
A: I’m fine
Q 2: Guess the dialogue
A: How you doin’?
Q 3: Who is Joey’s bedtime pal?
A: Hugsy
Q 4: What does Ross shout when he moves his couch upstairs?
A: Pivot
Q 5: According to Ross what is Unagi?
A: A state of total awareness
Q 6: Rachel gave a letter to Ross, how many pages were there in the letter?
A: 18 front and back
Q 7: Why did Ross get divorced the 2nd time?
A: He said the wrong name at the altar
Q 8: Who was the first to know about Monica and Chandler?
A: Joey