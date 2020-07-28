Amazon Friendship Day Quiz Answers: Win A Reward A Rs.10,000 Amazon Pay Balance

The Amazon Friendship Day Quiz for July 27, 2020, is live now, and 10 lucky winners will be eligible to win Rs 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. Check out the questions and Amazon quiz answers for the Amazon quiz today to bag the Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance which will enable users to do Amazon online shopping.

ALSO READ: Amazon Nord Quiz answers today | July 24, 2020: Amazon One Plus Nord 5G quiz

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz Date: July 27 2020- August 7, 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 12:00:01 a.m.- 11:59:00 p.m. (IST)

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

ALSO READ: Amazon Quiz Answers Today, July 23 2020: Amazon ₹15,000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date.

ALSO READ: Amazon Samsung M31s quiz July 23, 2020: Get all the answers here

Today’s Amazon Friendship Day quiz:

Amazon Friendship Day quiz answers:

Question 1. The idea of Friendship day was first introduced by Joyce, the founder of which company?

Answer 1. Hallmark Cards

Question 2. In 2011, which date was declared by the United Nations as the International Day of Friendship?

Answer 2. July 30

Question 3. The song ‘Ye Dosti’ from Sholay, is an iconic tribute to friendship. Who along with Kishore Kumar sang this song?

Answer 3. Manna Dey

Question 4. In the very first episode of the television sitcom Friends, who leaves Barry at the altar and then moves in to stay with Monica?

Answer 4. Rachel

Question 5. Between 1957 and 1983, which country gifted 24 pandas to 9 nations across the world as gestures of Friendship?

Answer 5. China

ALSO READ: Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock