Amazon Friendship Day Quiz Answers: Win A Reward A Rs.10,000 Amazon Pay Balance

The Amazon Friendship Day Quiz for July 27, 2020, is live now, and 10 lucky winners will be eligible to win Rs 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. Check out the questions and Amazon quiz answers for the Amazon quiz today to bag the Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance which will enable users to do Amazon online shopping.
There is a Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. The idea of Friendship day was first introduced by Joyce, the founder of which company?
Question 2. In 2011, which date was declared by the United Nations as the International Day of Friendship?
Question 3. The song ‘Ye Dosti’ from Sholay, is an iconic tribute to friendship. Who along with Kishore Kumar sang this song?
Question 4. In the very first episode of the television sitcom Friends, who leaves Barry at the altar and then moves in to stay with Monica?
Question 5. Between 1957 and 1983, which country gifted 24 pandas to 9 nations across the world as gestures of Friendship?
