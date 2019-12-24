Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab

Amazon quiz Answers December 24's 'Rewards fest' is here. Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to win a Samsung Galaxy Tab

Amazon quiz answers prizes and odds of winning

There is a total of 1 prize that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Amazon quiz answers to 'Rewards fest'

Question 1- According to Google, what was India’s most-searched term of 2019?

Answer: Cricket World Cup

Question 2- Which 2019 video game revolves around various incidents that happen in the fictional country of Urzikstan?

Answer: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Question 3- The westernmost point of India falls in which state?

Answer: Gujarat

Question 4- Which popular actor born on 21st December 1963, played a negative role for the first time in the movie Shikari in 2000?

Answer: Govinda

Question 5- How do we better know Paul David Hewson, who with his group put up a memorable show at the DY Patil Stadium on December 15th, 2019? (Hint: U2 performed on 15th December in Mumbai).

Answer: Bono

