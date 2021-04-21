Amazon Galaxy S20 FE 5G Quiz Answers For April 21: Answer Correctly And Win A Smartphone

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz that gives its customers a chance to win exciting prizes that range from cash prizes to products. This time, the e-commerce giant puts a bet on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 56. To stand a chance at winning the smartphone, the user will have to answer product trivia. Check out the questions and answers for today's Amazon Galaxy S20 FE 5G Quiz.

Amazon Galaxy S20 FE 56 Quiz

For those who are new to the quiz and need instructions on how to find it on the app, open the Amazon app and scroll down to Amazon offers, which will be available on the home page. One can also cut the hassle and simply search for "Funzone Quiz" on the search bar. The user will be redirected to a page that is equipped with several spin and win games and quizzes for different occasions. Scroll down to the Play & Win section that will boast a number of product-based quizzes, one of them being the Amazon Galaxy S20 FE 56 quiz. The user must spin the wheel first to determine what prize they'll get if the questions are answered correctly.

Amazon Galaxy S20 FE 5G Quiz Answers

Q.1: Designed by Galaxy Fans, which of the following colour options is the Samsung Galaxy S20FE available in?



A: All of the above

Q.2: What is the screen refresh rate of the Samsung Galaxy S20FE?



A: 120 HZ

Q.3: How close can you get to the subject with the Space Zoom of the Samsung Galaxy S20FE?



A: 30X

Q.4: Which of the following features are present in the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S20FE?



A: All of the above

Q.5: What is the resolution of the selfie camera for Samsung Galaxy S20FE to take your selfies & Vlogs to a whole new level?

A: 32MP

The winners will be able to see the final results on May 22, 2021, to determine whether they've made it to the lucky draw. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Tweeting about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #AmazonSpinandWin and sharing the quiz will give you a higher chance of winning.

