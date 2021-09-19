Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale announced with heavy discounts and bank offers

One of the most popular e-commerce platforms in the country, Amazon has announced the Great Indian Festival Sale. While the dates are not revealed yet, the trailer unveils that Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will provide heavy discounts and offers on electronics and home appliances such as smartphones, laptops, computers, smartwatches, earbuds and more. The deals and specific prices about products from brands are not out yet.

Although the date is not specified by Amazon, the Indian festival season will begin from October 2021 and hence the sale might take place sometime in early October. Other than a direct discount on products, Amazon also collabs with banks operational in India to provide even more discounts, offers and cashback. This year around, Amazon has partnered with HDFC bank to offer a 10% additional discount on purchases made with debit and credit cards of the bank.

Find all your festive needs within your budget at #AmazonGreatIndianFestival ✨ #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/8uhUADYRAB — Amazon India (@amazonIN) September 18, 2021

Other than the discounts and bank deals, Amazon also offers a 5% Amazon Instant discount cashback by using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. Additionally, there is a joining bonus worth Rs. 750 as well. Apart from this, Bajaj Finserv will offer no-cost EMI on debit and credit cards with limits up to Rs. 1 lakh. For those looking forward to exchanging their old devices, Amazon will also offer decent exchange offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Amazon Prime members will have access to the deals and offer one day before everyone else does. As of now, the Prime membership costs Rs. 329 for three months and Rs. 999 for a year. Those who wish to get the Prime membership can head on to the Amazon mobile application or the official website and buy it from there. According to the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale landing page, the company has mentioned a few details about the upcoming sale.

During the sale, there will be exclusive smartphone deals and new launches. The product range of Amazon devices such as Kindle, Echo, and Fire TV will be available at slashed prices. Additionally, various electronic accessories will be available at a discount of up to 40%. Stay tuned for more information about Amazon smartphone deals and other tech news.

Image: Amazon.com