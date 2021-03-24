Amazon Holi Edition Spin And Win March 24 - Get The Answers And Win Asus Laptop

On the occasion of Holi, Amazon, like many other brands, is competing to bring out the most alluring offers to the table. Daily, thousands of users participate in Amazon quiz and spin & win games to stand a chance at winning Amazon curated prizes. This time, Amazon holds a Holi edition for the Asus gaming laptop. Let's find out the Amazon Holi edition spin and win answers.

Amazon Holi Edition Spin and Win

For those who are new to the quiz and need instructions on how to find it on the app, open the Amazon app and scroll down to Amazon offers, which will be there on the home page. One can also cut the hassle and simply search for "Funzone Quiz" on the search bar. The user will be redirected to a page that is equipped with several spin and win games and quizzes for different occasions.

The Amazon Holi edition banner will be at the top of the page, click on Spin and Win for Asus laptop and get started with the game. The user has to first spin the wheel and then compete for the result they got from it by answering a question related to the product or the occasion. Once this is done, the user will have to wait until the declaration date to see if they've made it to the lucky draw.

Amazon Holi Edition Spin and Win Answers

Q - How many sides does a square have?

A - 4

The winners will be able to see the final results on March 30, 2021, to determine whether they've made it to the lucky draw. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Tweeting about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #AmazonSpinandWin will give you a higher chance of winning. Amazon focuses on two types of offers, product-based or opportunity to win cash prizes. The Amazon Holi edition spin and win gives the opportunity to win anything from Rs.50, Rs.5,000, a box of chocolates, a headphone and the Asus gaming laptop.

Image Credit: Shutterstock