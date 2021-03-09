Amazon National Safety Week Quiz Answers: Check Out The Answers To All Questions Here

Amazon National Safety Week Quiz is back and this time, it comes with a Spin And Win Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win prizes worth Rs 1000. The Amazon National Safety Week Quiz is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and National Safety Week Quiz Answers.

Today’s Amazon Spin and Win Quiz Information

Amazon Spin and Win Quiz Prize: Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz Date: March 4 to March 14, 2021

March 4 to March 14, 2021 Amazon Quiz Time: 8 am–12 pm

8 am–12 pm Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon Quiz Answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance prize that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners have announced on the winner's list declaration date

National Safety Week Quiz Answers

Question 1: Does Amazon Pay ever call you on the phone to ask for OTP?

Answer - Never

Question 2: If you want to limit the amount of money you spend from your Amazon Pay balance, you can...

Answer - Both Option 1 and Option 2 are true

Question 3: Who all should you share your UPI pin with?

Answer - Nobody

Question 4: Which of these is MOST LIKELY to be a scam call?

Answer - Options 2&3

Question 5: If you think you might have fallen for a scam, what steps should you take to secure your Amazon account?

Answer - All of the above

Question 6 - Which of the following statements about Amazon Pay Later is TRUE?