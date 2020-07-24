Amazon Nord Quiz Answers Today | July 24, 2020: Amazon One Plus Nord 5G Quiz

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for July 24, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a One Plus Nord 5G. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the One Plus Nord 5G.
ALSO READ: Amazon Quiz Answers Today, July 24 2020: Amazon GoPro Hero 8 Quiz Answers
There is a One Plus Nord 5G that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
ALSO READ: Amazon Quiz Answers Today, July 23 2020: Amazon â‚¹15,000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers
ALSO READ: Amazon Quiz Answers Today, July 21 2020: Amazon Bose Soundsport Headphones Quiz Answers
Question 1. Up to which generation of mobile network can the OnePlus Nord support?
Question 2. Which processor powers OnePlus Nord?
Question 3. Which of these is true for Nord’s camera?
Question 4. Nord comes with a super smooth___ Hz AMOLED display. Fill in the blanks.
Question 5. What is the highest RAM configuration available for NORD?
Question 6. What is the starting price of OnePlus Nord?
ALSO READ: Amazon Quiz Answers Today, July 22 2020: Amazon Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Quiz Answers
Promo Image Source Shutterstock