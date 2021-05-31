Amazon Pictionary Guess The Famous Places Quiz: Here Are The Correct Quiz Answers

From May 29, 2021, through June 29, Amazon is hosting a Pictionary (Guess These Famous Places) Quiz. It's unclear whether any winners will be announced at the conclusion of the event. Stay tuned for more information on the prizes, if any, and whether or not the corporation intends to reveal winners for these specific questions. Continue reading the article to know the answers for guess the famous places quiz.

Amazon Pictionary Guess The Famous Places Quiz answers

Question 1: Guess this historical place. It is also declared as a World Heritage site. Answer: Hampi

Question 2: Guess the name of this tower Answer: Pisa Tower

Question 3: Guess this waterfalls' name Answer: Niagara Falls

Question 4: This city is known as “Blue city of India”. Answer: Jodhpur

Question 5: Where is this palace located? Answer: London, England



The Amazon Pictionary (Guess These Famous Places) Quiz is the sixth in the series of “Join the fun & learning” quizzes. With all of these quizzes, Amazon appears to be attempting to entice users to take quizzes even if there is no prize associated with them. While Amazon has not stated whether or not there are any incentives associated with each of these questions, we might imagine awards being offered.

For the time being, think of these quizzes as learning opportunities rather than contests where you can win fascinating items. The Amazon Pictionary (Guess These Famous Places) Quiz was meant to be released on May 29th. However, it was released one day early. The quiz will end on June 29, 2021, and there are unlikely to be any winners.

How to Participate in Amazon Quiz Answers?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

