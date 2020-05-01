Gyan Vatika Pathshala Teaches Ancient Prakrit Languages To Students Via Zoom

As the nation grapples with COVID-19 pandemic compelling the people to stay at home, Gyan Vatika Pathshala, under the banner of Shri Jin Kushal Suri Dadawadi trust has started teaching Prakrit language through zoom video conference.

The Prakrits are a historical group of vernacular Middle Indo-Aryan languages used in India from around the 3rd century BCE to the 8th century CE. However, now the language faces extinction and the trust has taken it upon itself to propagate the language and save it from extinction. As several ancient scriptures were written in these languages, the trust and the language teaching centre is taking advantage of the lockdown to disseminate the importance of the near-extinct language and teach them to children.

"Prakrit language is one of the important languages of Jainism and India and all the historic scriptures have been written in this language. Today people learn foreign languages but we took the opportunity of lockdown to start teaching our language to the young generation," Rajnish Jain, Director, Pathshala told ANI.

"We are teaching this language to the children of age group between 4 and 14," he added.

"Prakrit language is on the verge of extinction and we have been taught to encourage people to learn the language so we started to teach this online. First, we had 10 to 12 children but now we have around 100 children who are learning this language online." Ujjwal told ANI.

