Apple adds new payment features for Indian users including UPI, RuPay and Net Banking

Apple has launched three new payment methods for Apple App Store users in India. Previously, Apple users could only make payments using credit or debit cards, on both the App Store and iTunes. The new payment features will provide flexibility to Apple users in India and will be useful to buy new applications from the App store or make in-app purchases, besides purchasing music on iTunes. Keep reading to know more about the new payments and how they can be added to an Apple device.

Apple launches three new payment methods: UPI, RuPay and Net Banking

The Cupertino-based tech giant informed App Store users that they can make payments on the platform using Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Indian RuPay cards and netbanking facilities provided by several banks. The notification sent to Apple users says "New ways to pay for the content you love. You can now use UPI, RuPay and net banking." Apparently, the new payment methods are available to users on the latest version of iOS, iPadOS and macOS. Apple has explained the steps required to set up the new payments method on the separate support page titled 'All the easy ways to pay for games, music, movies and more'.

Follow the steps given below to setup up new payment methods on Apple devices

Go to Settings

Tap on Apple ID

Select Payment and Shipping (a user might be asked to sign in)

Tap 'Add Payment Method'

In the screen that comes up, select a preferred payment method If a user selects RuPay Card, then details such as card number, expiry date and other credentials on the card will be required If a user selects UPI as a payment method, then the UPI ID has to be entered If a user selects Net banking as a payment method, then bank name and other details are to be entered

Users can also keep multiple payment methods at the same time and reorder them by editing the preferences

Once the payment option is set, users will be able to make payments within the Apple App Store and iTunes using UPI, RuPay or Net banking.

IMAGE: APPLE ;