Apple Buys Primephonic, Plans To Launch Streaming App For Classical Music In 2022

With an aim to expand its classical music offering, Apple announced its recent takeover of the classical music streaming service Primephonic. Besides improving the current Apple Music service, the tech giant has also decided to launch an app dedicated to the genre in 2022. The largest mobile company will also incorporate the app's functionality and playlist into Apple Music, ANI reported citing the Verge.

Launched three years ago, Primephonic is the renowned classical music streaming service. It is a live music platform that "offers an outstanding listening experience with search and browse functionality optimized for classical, premium-quality audio, handpicked expert recommendations, and extensive contextual details on repertoire and recordings," Apple said in a statement. Addition of Primephonic will "significantly improve classical music experience beginning with...playlists and exclusive audio," Apple added.

“We love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favorite for classical enthusiasts,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats.

New features and improved browsing experience

Apple also informed that Apple Music Classical fans "will get a dedicated experience with the best features of Primephonic." As per the statement, the added benefits will include "better browsing and search capabilities by composer and by repertoire, detailed displays of classical music metadata, plus new features and benefits." There will also be a standalone Apple Music Classical app scheduled for launch in 2022, the tech giant indicated.

“Together, we’re bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we’ll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world,” Oliver Schusser added.

The dedicated music app is a gesture to show how the company cares for its classical music lovers. “Bringing the best of Primephonic to Apple Music subscribers is a tremendous development for the classical music industry,” said Thomas Steffens, Primephonic’s co-founder, and CEO. The app is also aimed to deliver the best music experience to the next generation audience. "We get to bring classical music to the mainstream and connect a new generation of musicians with the next generation of audience,” Steffens added in his statement.

Primephonic to remain offline until Sept; Apple Music offers bonus albums to subscribers

The classical music app and has been taken offline until September 7. Subsequently, it is no longer available for new subscribers. As a bonus offer, "current Primephonic subscribers will receive six months of Apple Music for free, providing access to hundreds of thousands of classical albums, all in Lossless and high-resolution audio, as well as hundreds of classical albums in Apple Music’s Spatial Audio, with new albums added regularly," Apple concluded.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: Unsplash/representative)