Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Parler Could Be Restored If It Changes Reforms

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Sunday said that Parler, the social media platform suspended by the tech giant earlier this month, could return to its store if it changes its content moderation policy. Apple and Google banned Parler from their respective stores in wake of the Capitol Hill riots on January 6. Cook, while speaking to Fox News, said it could restore Parler on App Store if the platform changes the way it moderates content. Cook said that it has not banned Parler permanently, but has only suspended it until it changes the way it moderates content.

Parler faced a lot of backlash after the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection as it was reported that users of the social media platform, who are mostly conservatives, used it to coordinate ahead of the unrest. Parler was suspended by both Apple and Google, who cited the platform's role in the January 6 riot for their action. Parler was also removed by the Amazon web hosting service days later, making it absolutely invisible on the internet.

Parler back online?

On Saturday, however, Parler's CEO John Matze posted a message on the company's website asking, "Hello world, is this thing on?", indicating that the website may soon be back online. The website also contained a message that said the social media platform plans to welcome its users back soon by resolving all the challenges. Parler had risen to fame after Twitter suspended US President Donald Trump's official handle in wake of the Jan 6 unrest. Right-wing supporters flocked on Parler, citing restrictions on free speech on other social media platforms.

A riotous mob laid siege on the US Congress building last Wednesday while a joint session to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory was underway. The mob, carrying flags in support of Donald Trump, infiltrated the building moments after the president addressed a crowd outside Capitol Hill. Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died during the storming of the building.

