Apple Reduces Free Trial Period For Apple Music Subscribers From Three To One Month

Apple Music free trial period has been reduced from three months to one month. Previously, no other music streaming platform was offering three months of the free trial, including Spotify. However, now Apple seems to have matched the industry standard. The official website for Apple Music now says that subscribers will get one month of free access to the music streaming service. Beyond the free trial of one month, the Apple Music streaming plan will renew at the price of Rs. 99 per month.

New Apple Music subscribers can still get six months of Apple Music service for free, but with an eligible audio device from the company. For this, customers need to make sure that their iPhone or iPad is running on the latest version of iOS or iPadOS. Thereafter, users will be able to activate their Apple Music trial after their pair their audio device to their iPhone or iPad. Apple also mentions that customers will have three months after they have purchased an eligible audio device to avail the offer.

The reduction in the trial period was first spotted by Macotakara and all the countries where Apple offers its music streaming services are affected. It is important to note that the company did not announce the reduction in the trial period officially and this is the first time such a change has happened since the service was launched in 2015. However, this reduction does not affect the six-month trial period that comes along with products such as HomePod Mini, AirPods and Beats. In comparison, Spotify is still offering a three month trial period to those who are willing to pay via PayPal.

Devices that are eligible for the six months free trial of Apple Music include AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd generation and 3rd generation), AirPods Max, HomePod, HomePod Mini, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, or beats Solo Pro. Apart from this, the pricing of Apple Music remains the same for both the individual pack and the family pack that the company offers. Stay tune for updates on Apple products and other technology news.