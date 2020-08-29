Apple Removes 'Fortnite' Creator Epic Games' Account From App Store Amid Antitrust Probe

Apple removed Fortnite developer Epic Games’ account from App Store amid a legal battle over the in-app payment guidelines of the tech giant. The account termination will prohibit Epic Games from submitting new apps or sending updates on the App Store, which means Fornite will remain in its current state and iPhone users won’t be able to make in-app purchases inside Epic’s popular video game.

"We are disappointed that we have had to terminate the Epic Games account on the App Store," Apple said in a statement.

Epic Games provided an option for Fortnite players to directly pay for in-game upgrades, bypassing Apple’s in-payment guidelines to avoid 30 per cent commission that the Cupertino-based company gets. The American video game company said that Apple is keeping prices high so they can collect 30% of the payments, urging users to join #FreeFortnite campaign on social media.

“Fortnite remains available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, GeForce Now, and the Epic Games app on Android. Your account, progression, and purchases also remain available on these platforms,” said the company.

A court ruled last week that could terminate the account of Epic Games but barred against taking any action which could have affected Unreal Engine, a software tool relied on by hundreds of other app makers. Apple said it would allow Fortnite back into the App Store but on the condition that Epic removes its direct payment feature.

Antitrust scrutiny

Epic Games has refused to comply with the condition and accused Apple of maintaining monopoly over in-app payments on iOS. The video game company has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple as the tech giant is already facing two EU antitrust investigations into its App Store and Apple Pay.

In June, European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement that Apple appears to have obtained a “gatekeeper” role when it comes to the distribution of apps and content to users of Apple's popular devices. Swedish music streaming service Spotify had filed a complaint against the tech giant for mandatory use of Apple's in-app purchase system and restrictions put on developers' ability to inform Apple users of other cheaper purchasing possibilities.

