Google And Apple To Roll Out Phase Two Of Contact-tracing System, No Separate App Required

Silicon Valley tech giants Google and Apple are preparing to unveil phase two of their COVID-19 contact-tracing system which will help users receive notifications about their possible contact with infectious people without needing to install a particular app.

According to The Guardian, the initial stages of the “exposure notification” system were designed for iPhones and Android devices in May. The new system will work on a specific algorithm in which the phone record details of other devices which are in close proximity; if one of the users marks themselves later as infected, the person in close contact will receive a notification.

'Exposure notification' system

So far, Apple and Google have an option for their users to download an app recognised by public health authorities to detect their exposure with an infected person. However, the new versions of iOS and Android will allow users to join an exposure notification system without actually installing any app at all, as per reports.

Across the world, governments and health authorities are working together to find solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic to protect people. Google and Apple, in the bid to contribute to these efforts, announced a joint effort to enable Bluetooth technology users with contact tracing as well as help governments and health agencies control the spread of the virus.

As per reports, Apple and Google will be launching a comprehensive solution that includes application programming interfaces (APIs) and operating system-level technology to assist in enabling contact tracing.

