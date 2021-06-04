Apple To Make Improvements In AirTag Privacy, Launch Android App This Year

Apple's AirTag is a GPS tracking device. AirTag is intended to serve as a key finder, assisting users in locating personal items such as keys, purses, and small electrical devices. The Find My app can be used to interface with AirTags. The AirTag can be used to play a sound from the app. iPhones with the U1 processor can employ "Precision Tracking" to give precise distance and direction to an AirTag. Do airtags work with Android? Continue reading the article to find out.

Apple Airtags for Android Devices

Apple is releasing an upgrade to prevent its AirTag trackers from being used to track people's whereabouts in secret. This little device can be slipped into someone's bag or purse to track their location. To prevent this, Apple set each AirTag to beep after three days if it is separated from its original user. Yes, even three days before the warning goes off is far too long. As a result, Apple announced on Thursday that it is planning to reduce the time window to a random time between 8 and 24 hours.

The company is also working on ways to alert individuals when an AirTag or a Find My network-enabled gadget is in the vicinity. Apple claims that the shorter duration will serve as a better deterrent to owners who abuse the technology. The move is especially significant for Android users and non-smartphone owners, who have no means of knowing whether an Apple AirTag is hidden in their possessions unless the warning sounds.

Every AirTag contains an NFC chip, which can be read by Android and iPhone phones. So, as long as your Android phone has NFC, all you have to do is place the AirTag near the back of your phone to read it. You can be confident that your Android handset has NFC if you can make contactless payments. When the tag is scanned, a message will appear on your screen with a web link, or your phone's browser will instantly open to a tag information page. You'll receive information on how to contact the rightful owner and return the item if it's designated as lost.

IMAGE: Unsplash