Apple WWDC 21 Rumours: Fans Are Excited For The Upcoming Apple Event On June 7

Apple's World Wide Developer's conference is round the corner. Every year in the month of June, Apple developers and fans around the globe get together to attend the event where Apple announces the biggest updates to iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS and other software advancements. Every now and then, there are major hardware launches as well, and that is what WWDC 21 rumours are all about. Keep reading to know more about WWDC 21 date, time and other details.

Apple WWDC 21 Rumours

This year, as a lot of developments are going on in the Apple ecosystem, it is natural to have lots of WWDC 21 rumours. While Apple should announce iOS15 and macOS12, the upcoming operating system for iPhone and MacBook users, there is more to it. One of the most promising WWDC 21 rumours is the launch of 14" and 16" MacBook Pro notebooks. Last year WWDC was followed by a transition of Apple's entry-level MacBooks from Intel chipsets to Apple's in-house M1, which turned out to be faster. However, the two MacBook Pro models have not received the M1 chip, and there is a chance that Apple might launch them with a new and better chipset (M1X or M2).

Mac Mini, whose 2 models were updated with the M1 chip in 2020, still has a third more expensive model which runs on Intel's chipset. Drawing from Apple's ambition to run their devices with their own chip, the Mac Mini could also receive an upgrade, both in terms of performance and design. Other than that, there might be announcements regarding the larger iMac and Apple Airpods Pro. Now, as it happens every year, Apple should reveal its upcoming software versions for all the devices. Fans could see a glimpse of iOS15, iPadOS15, macOS12, watchOS8 and tvOS15, which might be available later in the year.

Fan Reactions

While the WWDC 21 rumours are all over social media, fans are expressing their excitement and expectations on social media platforms such as Twitter. The event is scheduled to take place on June 7, 2021, and Apple users all over the world are eagerly waiting for experiencing new features on Apple devices.

WWDC 2021 Prediction: Apple will present AnnounceKit, a new framework that allows third party apps to interact with voice using your AirPods, unlocking a new way to use your phone #WWDC21 pic.twitter.com/yRAlEh7gvW — Tiago Martinho (@martinho_t) June 1, 2021

#WWDC21 Its first time I'm looking forward for Mac OS ! Exited for iOS too!🙌 pic.twitter.com/DnBbzdpffJ — Siddharth V (@Glass_Sandwich_) June 2, 2021

Apple WWDC 21 Date

Apple has officially confirmed the WWDC 21 date to be June 7. Apple users can be a part of the event through the Apple TV app, while others can watch the event through Apple's website. As always, the event will be live-streamed on YouTub. The event would kick off at 10:30 PM in India, with main updates coming to the Apple ecosystem being announced in the keynote speech, by Apple CEO or other developers in the team.

IMAGE: APPLE WEBSITE