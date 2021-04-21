Apple's New IOS 14.5 Update May Hit Digital Marketing: Huge Impact On Facebook Advertising

On April 20, 2021, yesterday, Apple held one of its annual global events called the Apple Spring event 2021. In this event, the organisation announced various products such as a new iPad Pro, iPad Air and more. However, the organisation also quietly revealed that the iOS 14.5 update release date, along with updates to iPadOS, WatchOS and macOS. This update will affect Facebook marketers as it brings a new privacy policy. If you have been wondering about iOS 14.5 privacy update, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Apple to roll out iOS 14.5 next week

The new iOS 14.5 update, going to release next week, has proven to be a big problem for many digital marketers because a sing big highlight which majorly focuses on user privacy. Through this new iOS update, Apple introduces a new privacy-oriented feature called App Tracking Transparency. This means that app developers will have to seek permission from iPhone users to track them for targeted ads. So, users can opt-in using this new privacy feature.

Previously, the organisation demanded users to manually disable tracking from the Settings menu, meaning it is an opt-out feature at the moment. But, after the iOS 14.5 update, developers will have to seek permission to track users. So, iOS 14.5 users will actively think about it, and then make a decision. So, many companies like Facebook that generate income from advertising have been worn off from their business model.

iOS 14.5 features: What’s new?

As we mentioned above, iOS 14.5 beta comes with a lot of improvements, especially when you compare it to the iOS 14.4 version. The new iOS update also introduces us to three much-awaited beta features -

App Tracking Transparency

Apple has been very vocal about this specific feature because it will boost user privacy for iPhone users. In simple words, an iPhone device will require applications to seek permissions before tracking your activities outside the app, such as across other apps or websites. As many users will be aware of how the system works for all the apps, this new protocol added by Apple won't block such practices instead it will seek permission requiring informed consent.

AirPlay 2 support for Fitness+

AirPlay 2 is now available on various devices apart from Apple products. However, the new Fitness+ subscription service was not available for AirPlay 2. But, the iOS 14.5 Beta has finally solved the problem, and now users can stream workouts from their iPhone or iPad to any AirPlay 2 supported device including other Smart TVs. However, real-time metrics will not be seen on the screen.

Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch

While Apple promotes Face ID screen lock, some find it difficult due to the constant mask-wearing norm for the COVID-19 global pandemic. So, iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4 will now help you with another option. Users can unlock their iPhones automatically wearing an unlocked Apple Watch. However, you will have to enable the feature manually. All you need to do is first wear your Apple Watch and follow the below-given steps -

Go to Settings and select Face ID & Passcode

Now, enable the Unlock with Apple Watch toggle.

Console controller support

Now you can play your favourite games on various consoles using your iOS and iPadOS devices. The new feature will bring support for PS5 and Xbox Series X controllers.

Set a default music player of your choice

200 new iOS 14.5 bring emojis to the compatible devices

Transparency for App tracking

All compatible devices for iOS 14.5?

From iPhone 6S to iPhone 12, including iPhone SE and also iPod Touch (seventh-gen). Here is a full list of devices compatible with iOS 14.5, click here.