Ola And Uber Working Or Not Amid Coronavirus Lockdown In India? Know Details

Many cities and states in India are under complete lockdown to prevent the expansion of the Coronavirus pandemic. In this bid, many cities have stopped the movement of express trains, taxi, auto-rickshaw, cabs like Ola and Uber. Although the Chief Minister of Maharashtra has declared near-total lockdown, people were still able to access the Ola and Uber services for emergency travels, especially at the airport.

In which cities Ola and Uber cabs have stopped their services?

Ola and Uber cabs have been helping people to reach their homes and destinations safely amidst this vast lockdown in several states in India. However, after the CM of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal declared complete lockdown in the capital, these cabs have stopped working temporarily. Similarly, many cities have stopped the movement of Ola and Uber cabs in their province.

According to reports, Ola and Uber have suspended their services in the lockdown states and cities to support the Indian government and help customers practice social distancing. However, the Airports are still functioning in many states like Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and more. This is why these cab service providers are functioning remotely to help people reach their houses. The reports say that all the airports across the Indian province will remain shut till March 31, 2020. This means that once the airports are shut, there are high chances of Ola and Uber services to shut down as well.

Lockdown states in India

The states and Union Territories that have completely imposed full lockdowns include Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Kerala Chandigarh, Goa, J&K, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Haryana, Tripura, Karnataka, Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab and Puducherry. Other states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha have implemented a partial lockdown.

From all of us here at Ola, here’s a heartfelt Thank You to India’s doctors, nurses, hospital staff, sanitation workers, people working in the airline industry, government, police force, media, mobility services, and home delivery agents, in our own small way. #OlaSalutesYou pic.twitter.com/jDF8bo9ea7 — Ola (@Olacabs) March 23, 2020

It’s 5 pm & we’d like to take this moment to applaud the driver community that’s been working round the clock to help people make urgent trips. Thanks for moving us forward, even during times like these. You truly are the nation’s heartbeat. @PMOIndia @mygovindia — Uber India (@Uber_India) March 22, 2020

