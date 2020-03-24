The Debate
Coronavirus Lockdown Economic Package Being Readied On Priority; FM To Brief On Compliance

Politics

In view of the increasing number of coronavirus patients in the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday will address the media at 2 pm.

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nirmala Sitharaman

In view of the increasing number of coronavirus patients in the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday will address the media at 2 pm. Taking to the microblogging site Sitharaman said that the address will focus on the statutory and regulatory compliance issues amid the coronavirus outbreak. 

Finance Minister to address India on Coronavirus; shares update on lockdown economic package

READ | RBI Asked To 'Declare 3 Month Moratorium On EMIs & Monthly Loan Repayments' By Ex-MP

This statement of Sitharaman comes after PM Modi on March 19, announced the formation of a COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to deal with the situation arising out of the novel coronavirus outbreak. He said that the task force will remain in regular touch with all stakeholders, take their feedback and make decisions accordingly.

READ | 'Shocked' Chidambaram Claims Coronavirus Economic Task Force Not Formed; FM At Work

FM on economic task force

Earlier on Monday, Sitharaman allowed states and Union Territories to lift foodgrains for three months in advance from Food Corporation of India (FCI) for distribution through ration shops in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. 

READ | Here's The Special Request PM Modi Made To Media Houses For Reiteration Amid Coronavirus

The Finance Ministry has also announced that contractual workers will be paid during the lockdown period and that the employees will be marked as 'on duty'. All non-essential services have been stopped due to the outbreak of coronavirus. It notified the Department of Personnel and Training regarding the maintenance of essential services in ministries and departments regarding the developments.

READ | 'India Led World In Eradicating 2 Pandemics...': WHO Asks India To Lead Coronavirus Fight

First Published:
COMMENT
