Coronavirus Lockdown Economic Package Being Readied On Priority; FM To Brief On Compliance

In view of the increasing number of coronavirus patients in the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday will address the media at 2 pm. Taking to the microblogging site Sitharaman said that the address will focus on the statutory and regulatory compliance issues amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Even as we are readying an economic package to help us through the Corona lockdown (on priority, to be announced soon) I will address the media at 2pm today, specifically on statutory and regulatory compliance matters. Via video conference. @FinMinIndia @PIB_India @ANI @PTI_News — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 24, 2020

This statement of Sitharaman comes after PM Modi on March 19, announced the formation of a COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to deal with the situation arising out of the novel coronavirus outbreak. He said that the task force will remain in regular touch with all stakeholders, take their feedback and make decisions accordingly.

FM on economic task force

Earlier on Monday, Sitharaman allowed states and Union Territories to lift foodgrains for three months in advance from Food Corporation of India (FCI) for distribution through ration shops in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

To ensure adequate supply of foodgrains to the public and financially assist the State Govts, Department of Expenditure, @FinMinIndia has agreed to the Food & Public Distribution Department's proposal that foodgrain for 3 months can be lifted by States/ UTs on credit from FCI. — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) March 23, 2020

The Finance Ministry has also announced that contractual workers will be paid during the lockdown period and that the employees will be marked as 'on duty'. All non-essential services have been stopped due to the outbreak of coronavirus. It notified the Department of Personnel and Training regarding the maintenance of essential services in ministries and departments regarding the developments.

Due to social distancing and isolation measures to contain spread of COVID19, there is a likelihood of number of contractual labour & outsourced staff working for Govt of India being unable to attend work, resulting in deduction in wages, thus causing hardship to them. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fivRbENiPo — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) March 23, 2020

