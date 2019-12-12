China's Club Factory Remains The Top Shopping App Worldwide: Sensor Tower

Club Factory tops the list of top shopping apps worldwide for November 2019 by downloads, according to app research and analytics firm SensorTower. Club Factory is a Chinese e-commerce platform, which is successfully making inroads into markets like India. As far as the number of downloads is concerned, Club Factory was also the top shopping apps worldwide in October 2019.

Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart have also made it to the list of top online shopping apps for the month of November. Another familiar name in the list has to be AliExpress. For now, let's see how Club Factory performed in November in achieving the highest number of downloads in the e-commerce category.

Club Factory was the most downloaded Shopping app worldwide for November 2019 with more than 27 million installs, which is a 5-time increase from the same period last year. The country with the most installs of the app during this period was India at 99 per cent of its total downloads. Interestingly enough, Club Factory was the most downloaded on shopping app on Google Play. However, the app was nowhere to be seen on the App Store rankings.

Meaning, the majority of new users installing the app and signing up for Club Factory account are doing so from an Android device. In August, Club Factory announced it onboarded 10,000 local sellers from India this year.

Wish was the second most installed Shopping app worldwide last month with more than 17 million installs, which represented a 24 per cent increase from November 2018. The countries with the largest number of Wish installs were Brazil at 12 per cent, followed by the United States at 11 per cent. Apps like Amazon, AliExpress, and Taobao rounded out the top five most installed Shopping apps worldwide for November.

READ | Thanks to India, China's Club Factory was world's most-downloaded shopping app for October

Top shopping apps for November 2019

Club Factory Wish Amazon AliExpress Taobao Shopee SHEIN Pinduoduo Flipkart OLX

Top shopping apps for Google Play

Club Factory Wish Amazon AliExpress Shopee Flipkart OLX Lazada SHEIN Mercado Libre

Top shopping apps for App Store