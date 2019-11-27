Thanks To India, China's Club Factory Was World's Most-downloaded Shopping App Last Month

Club Factory topped the list of most-downloaded shopping app worldwide for October 2019, as per Sensor Tower report. Club Factory was not only the most-downloaded app worldwide last month, but also the app to beat Amazon and Flipkart in terms of the number of downloads in the online shopping category. Club Factory app saw more than 3.1 crores global installs last month across both Google Play and App Store, recording five-times growth over the same period the previous year.

Dramatically, India contributed a whopping 99 per cent of global installs for Club Factory. It will fair to assume that Club Factory seems to be gaining momentum in India where e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon have always been dominant forces. Club Factory was the world's most-downloaded shopping app on Google Play last month.

However, Club Factory is nowhere to been seen in the Top 10 App Store rankings for October. It seems like the majority of new Club Factory users use the app on Android. In August, Club Factory announced it onboarded 10,000 local sellers from India this year.

In September, Club Factory was the world's second most-downloaded shopping app, following Wish. However, Wish has been pushed to second position this time around with Club Factory emerging as the new leader. But for now, there is no need to assume Club Factory could be posing a serious threat to Amazon and Flipkart in India.

Both Amazon and Flipkart have been the market leaders in India and the number revealed by Sensor Tower only implies the number of new installs and not active users. We will have a fair idea about the competition after Club Factory shares the number of orders it receives from India on average.

'Wish' was the second most installed Shopping category app worldwide last month with close to 20 million installs. Markets with the largest number of Wish installs were Brazil at 12 per cent, followed by the United States at 10 per cent. Amazon, Flipkart, and Taobao rounded out the top five most installed Shopping category apps worldwide for October 2019.

Top shopping apps for October 2019

Club Factory Wish Amazon Flipkart Taobao Pinduoduo AliExpress Shopee SHEIN Mercado Libre

Top shopping apps on Google Play for October 2019

Club Factory Wish Flipkart Amazon AliExpress Shopee Mercado Libre Paytm Lazada OLX

Top shopping apps on App Store for October 2019