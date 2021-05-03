Clubhouse Android App Announced To Have Started Beta Testing: Here Are The Details

Clubhouse is a brand new invitation-only social media app banking on audio-based messaging. This social media platform came into existence in March 2020 and has already gained a marginal amount of iOS users around the world. The significant growth in popularity in less than a year prompted the company to take the next big step to success by introducing its platform to Android users. The Clubhouse Android plan was first announced in January 2021; here's the latest update.

Clubhouse Android app beta testing begins

Earlier in January, Clubhouse had informed netizens via its official blog post that they're all set to welcome more voices to the platform as it is actively working on an Android app version. No news regarding the Clubhouse Android plans came up until now. In their release notes, Clubhouse ran over some of the new changes that are going to be introduced on the iOS app. And while highlighting them, the app also gave a quick update on what direction the Android version lays in the pipeline.

The update read, "Android BETA testing beginning. Android is not yet live, but we started rolling a rough beta version out to a handful of friendly testers. If you hear someone saying they are using Clubhouse on the official Android app, please give them a warm welcome! We cannot wait to welcome more Android users to Clubhouse over the coming weeks."

Hopefully, Clubhouse Android download will be up and ready later this year. While this is exciting news, spectators are concerned whether it's too late for Clubhouse to initiate the new development. The incredible growth of the platform caught the attention of the likes of social media giants like Facebook, Twitter and Telegram. As a result, many companies have entertained the idea of audio-based messaging and have mapped out several plans to get this idea under their already established wings.

These social networking apps are heavyweights in the industry and have already established a solid ground with billions of users around the world. Twitter was the first to hop on board as it has already started beta testing for its new feature called 'Spaces' that lets its users speak with each other in an audio format. As of now, the Spaces feature is only available for a handful of Twitter users around the world and the company is yet to give updates about its wider rollout.

Image Source: Shutterstock