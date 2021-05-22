CoinDCX vs CoinSwitch Kuber: Which Indian App Is Best For You? Find Out

The cryptocurrency market is on a high which is why many investors around the world are trying to understand and invest in them, especially when it comes to traditional coins like Bitcoin, Etherum and more. But, to invest in digital currency one must find a good platform or app that can make trading and investment easier for the users. This is the reason why choosing the right exchange app has become so important. So, investors and traders have been wondering about CoinDCX and CoinSwitch Kuber, and which one is better. If you have been wondering about CoinDCX vs CoinSwitch Kuber too, then here is all you need to know about it.

CoinDCX vs CoinSwitch Kuber

Both, CoinDCX and CoinSwitch Kuber are India-based applications focused on providing a reliable interface for crypto exchange in the country. While CoinSwitch Kuber has an extremely clean UI that is useful for newcomers, CoinDCX offers one of the best experiences for pro investors. Both the apps have a lot of features that Indian investors might find attractive. However, in comparison, CoinSwitch Kuber is said to be much easier to use and navigate.

CoinDCX Fees vs CoinSwitch Kuber Fees

CoinDCX Fees

CoinDCX charges a 0.1 per cent takers fee and 0.1 per cent makers fee. The withdrawal fees are much lower, about 0.2 per cent of the total withdrawal of Rs 10 flat fee, whichever is higher. Moreover, the CoinDCX app provides many other features such as DCXmargin, DCXfutures and DCXstake which are not available in most Indian apps. The main selling point for CoinDCX is the fact that it has more than 200 cryptos listed on the exchange, as they proclaim on their app.

CoinSwitch Kuber Fees

In this aspect, CoinSwitch Kuber charges nothing for depositing and withdrawing money to their application, but they do have hidden charges. Whenever you purchase a cryptocurrency on CoinSwitch, the company deducts 1-2 per cent from the cost of the purchase. Moreover, CoinSwitch has different buying and selling price for their cryptocurrencies, which is an unusual practice.

CoinDCX Review vs CoinDCX Kuber Review

It should be noted that CoinSwitch has a very clean UI and UX, whereas CoinDCX has a fairly better user interface. Beginners who are not very knowledgeable about crypto should opt for CoinSwitch as the app is quite easy to use. CoinSwitch Kuber and CoinDCX have fairly positive reviews on Google Play Store such as 3.0 and 4.2, respectively, as of writing this article. However, CoinDCX users have been complaining about their funds not being transferred or problems in trading during peak trading times.

