CoinDCX Vs WazirX: Which Is The Better Crypto Exchange For You? Find Out

Cryptocurrencies have been trending a lot this year. As COVID-19 rapidly spread around the world, people working from home have started to invest their money into cryptocurrencies after seeing the incredible returns this market offered. Over the past couple of years, as the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies skyrocketed, even the general population started investing in cryptocurrencies.

The cryptocurrency craze has caught up in India too, and millions of Indians have started to invest in cryptocurrencies using crypto exchanges such as WazirX, Coinswitch and many more. Over the past year, many new crypto exchanges such as CoinDCX, Zebpay and many more exchanges have opened up in the country. In this article, we'll be comparing two exchanges -- CoinDCX vs WazirX -- and help readers determine which one is the best one for them.

CoinDCX vs WazirX

When choosing a crypto exchange, one of the most important concerns for new crypto investors is the fees charged for transactions by crypto exchanges. In this aspect, CoinDCX has lower fees. CoinDCX charges a 0.1 per cent takers fee and 0.1 per cent makers fee. In contrast, WazirX charges almost 0.2 per cent as the takers' fee and makers fee for each transaction. Moreover, the CoinDCX app provides many other features such as DCXmargin, DCXfutures and DCXstake which are not available in most Indian apps. Moreover, the main selling point for CoinDCX is the fact that it has more than 200 cryptos listed on the exchange, as they proclaim on their app.

The reviews for the CoinDCX have been fairly positive on PlayStore, but many people have complained about their funds not being transferred or problems in trading during peak trading times. On the other hand, WazirX is India's most popular crypto exchange in terms of users. However, over the past week or so, many people have been facing problems while uploading funds.

Looking at the Twitter replies for WazirX, you can see many people complain about their funds being deducted from the bank but not showing up in the accounts. WazirX Twitter insists they are constantly working on improving their app's capabilities. While many people are looking for the best cryptocurrency exchange in India, people are requested to thoroughly research apps before they choose to create their accounts and invest in them.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this websites does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

IMAGE: COINDCX AND WAZIRX TWITTER