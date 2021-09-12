CoWIN Develops New API 'KYC-VS' To Track COVID Vaccination Status Of Individuals

The CoWIN portal has launched a new feature called "Know Your Customer's Vaccination Status" also known as KYC-VS. The API will allow authorities and verifying entities like employers, railways, airlines and others to know whether a person is vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. The KYC-VS API was announced by the Union Health Ministry of India on Friday, September 10, 2021.

The feature will enable businesses to check the vaccination status of an individual through the official CoWIN portal. In order to check the vaccination status of someone, entities will need the mobile number linked to the CoWIN portal, On entering the mobile number, the individual will receive an OTP, which can be shared with the verifying entity. While this procedure informs about the vaccination status of an individual, it also ensures privacy and consent.

As mentioned in the official press note released on the pib.gov.in portal, KYC-VC is an Aadhaar like authentication service for the status of vaccination through CoWIN. To use the new feature, an individual needs to enter his/her mobile number and name. Thereafter, they will get an OTP which they have enter. Simultaneously, CoWIN will send a response to the verifying entity on the individual's status of vaccination in three indicators.

The number '0' means that a person is not vaccinated. The number '1' means that a person is partially vaccinated and number '2' means that a person is fully vaccinated. The CoWIN Team has also developed a webpage that can be easily integrated into any system, which will verify the vaccination details of an individual in no time. As mentioned by PIB Delhi in the official press note, "As the socio-economic activities are being gradually revived while maintaining everyone’s safety, there is a need for a way to digitally convey the status of individuals’ vaccination to entities with whom they may be engaging with for any or all reasons, as employees, passengers, residents etc."

COVID vaccination in India crosses 73 crore doses

Covid vaccination in India has been going on in great capacity as many as 73 Cr. vaccine doses have been administered by the government under the national vaccination drive that has been going on since January 16, 2021. CoWIN is already providing a digital certificate to all the individuals who are getting vaccinated, and the same can be used as proof. The digital certificate can be shown at public places such as malls, offices and while travelling as well.