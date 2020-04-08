CS GO Requirements: Know What Are The System Requirements To Run CS GO Smoothly On Your PC

The Counter-Strike series has never failed to amaze, fascinate and engage the audience with its incredible war-like interface. This cool video game has got generations stuck on the chair going on a killing spree with virtual guns, rifles, snipers and more. The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive famously known as CS GO is the latest addition to the CS franchise. This FPS game is amongst the best first-person perspective games in the world. However, to play this game, your computer must have the right system requirements. If you want to know the CS GO requirements for PC, here is everything you need.

Minimum (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) CS GO requirements

RAM – 2 GB

Graphics Card - Video card should be at least 256 MB. The AMD Radeon HD 6450 is recommended.

Minimum Hard Drive Space – 8 GB

DirectX – Version 9

Processor – Intel Core 2 Duo Processor E6600 (2.40 GHz, 1066 MHz FSB, 4M Cache)

Operating system - Windows XP 32 bit. The game can also run on Windows Vista and Windows 7

While these are the minimum system requirements for the game, they can go higher after updates are made in the game.

What are the important requirements for CS GO?

The running of the CS GO game completely depends on the type of processor and GPU that is present on your PC. However, one does not need any fancy processor to run the game, a Dual-Core processor from any manufacturer will do just fine. But, it is recommended to get any of the available Intel Core i3 processors for a better gaming experience. The FPS game also requires a minimum RAM of 4 GB because a lot of memory is usually allocated to the game while playing it and having 4 GB RAM will ensure no memory leaks occurring during the gameplay.

A good GPU is also very essential for a great gaming experience. Many tech influencers and gamers go with the Nvidia GTX 750 Ti as it smoothly runs the game effectively with better graphics and higher frame rate. The GPU will also offer over 200 frames per second if you use it with any of the i3 processors.

